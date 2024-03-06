Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) PT Raised to $38.00

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Option Care Health stock opened at $32.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.05. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 35,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $1,104,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 269,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,608.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Option Care Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 24,625.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

