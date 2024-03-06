Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 14,140 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFIX stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.58. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $21.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

