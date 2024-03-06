PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) PT Raised to $17.00 at Barclays

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 33.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. New Street Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.40 to $13.80 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Down 2.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $12.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.78. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $14.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 170,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

