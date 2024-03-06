Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) PT Lowered to C$31.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$32.75 to C$31.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 53.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on Parex Resources from C$28.70 to C$27.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of TSE PXT opened at C$20.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.61. The firm has a market cap of C$2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.62. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of C$20.17 and a twelve month high of C$30.06.

In other news, Director Sigmund Cornelius purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,750.00. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

