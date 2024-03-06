Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) Trading Down 6.9%

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.14. 4,726 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 15,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.
Pasithea Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03.
Institutional Trading of Pasithea Therapeutics
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Free Report) by 345.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Pasithea Therapeutics worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.
Pasithea Therapeutics Company Profile
Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for Central Nervous System disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Clinics. The company provides business support services to anti-depression clinics, entities, and registered healthcare providers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pasithea Therapeutics
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Pasithea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pasithea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.