Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,462 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.6% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,265,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 22,048 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total transaction of $3,721,481.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,044,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,037,479.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,154,954 shares of company stock worth $5,495,209,626 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $174.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $180.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

