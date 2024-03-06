Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,958 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Perficient alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,795 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,919 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,627 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,634 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,245 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $47,223.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $47,223.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $591,955.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,627.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,149 shares of company stock worth $885,619. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PRFT. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Perficient from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Perficient from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Perficient

Perficient Price Performance

PRFT stock opened at $61.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.23 and a 52-week high of $96.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). Perficient had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $220.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Perficient’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.