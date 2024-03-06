PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETVW) Shares Up 59.1%

Shares of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETVW – Get Free Report) shot up 59.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14. 3,413 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 2,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

PetVivo Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23.

PetVivo Company Profile

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses.

