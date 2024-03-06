PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Stock Price Up 0.5%

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.94 and last traded at $41.94. Approximately 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.72.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,343,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter.

The PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (PAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fixed income fund that holds USD-denominated securities issued by both government and corporate entities. These securities must be investment grade and have maturities of more than one year.

