Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect Phathom Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.5 %

PHAT opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $17.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $48,879.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $29,999,994.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,420,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $48,879.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

