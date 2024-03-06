Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $174.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.77. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.12 and a twelve month high of $180.14.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,154,954 shares of company stock worth $5,495,209,626 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

