Piper Sandler Upgrades Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) to “Overweight”

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $32.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.99% from the stock’s current price.

BROS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $30.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,011.00 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $35.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.53.

In other news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $231,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 156,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $4,744,839.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,425,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,291,591.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $231,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,509,177 shares of company stock worth $304,705,079 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Dutch Bros by 130.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 35,574 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 422.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 147,673 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

