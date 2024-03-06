Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.66

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.66 and traded as low as C$3.52. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$3.52, with a volume of 17,789 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Laurentian downgraded Plaza Retail REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$4.00 price target on Plaza Retail REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Plaza Retail REIT Price Performance

Plaza Retail REIT Dividend Announcement

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.67, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of C$387.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.0233 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Plaza Retail REIT’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

