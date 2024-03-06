Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.74% from the stock’s previous close.
PLUG has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.
Plug Power Stock Performance
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 153.57%. Plug Power’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 30.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.
About Plug Power
Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.
