PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 2,921 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 9.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 38,678 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 138.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 17,793 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $692,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 8.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 322,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 24,931 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 44,121 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.27. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $43.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $689.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $75.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.67 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

