PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,325 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LCID. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LCID. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.88 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 475.15% and a negative return on equity of 57.00%. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lucid Group

(Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.