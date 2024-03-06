PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Futu were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Futu by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,204,000 after purchasing an additional 220,500 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Futu by 18.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Futu by 564.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 168,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 143,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at about $742,000. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.76.

Futu Stock Down 0.8 %

FUTU opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.61. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $35.91 and a one year high of $67.49.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

