PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $176,000 Stock Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,181,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after purchasing an additional 68,165 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,217,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,638,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 44.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 428,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 132,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

Shares of TRN opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.37. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.25 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trinity Industries news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,863 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $320,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,760,854. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.