PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 437,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 160,825 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,885,000 after purchasing an additional 85,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 340.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,950,000 after purchasing an additional 451,312 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,045,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APAM. TheStreet raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

NYSE APAM opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.85.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

In other news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $105,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,403.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

