PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,871 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Harmonic by 582.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 2,615.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

