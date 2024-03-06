PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,551 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,551 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in B&G Foods by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 102,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 61,214 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 256,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 28,825 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut B&G Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

B&G Foods Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BGS stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.66 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.71. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $578.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.65 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -86.36%.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

