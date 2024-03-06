Polen Capital Management LLC Sells 4,846,037 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Polen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,398,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,846,037 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 12.5% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Amazon.com worth $4,754,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,154,954 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,209,626. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $174.12 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.12 and a twelve month high of $180.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.21 and a 200-day moving average of $146.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.