Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.99

Shares of Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:POLXF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.99 and traded as low as $1.99. Polydex Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 2,000 shares.
Polydex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and a P/E ratio of -8.27.
About Polydex Pharmaceuticals
Polydex Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a development stage company, which engages in manufacturing of bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the worldwide veterinary pharmaceutical industry, and the development, manufacturing, and marketing of biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market.
