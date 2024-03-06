PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) Trading Down 28.2%

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY – Get Free Report) was down 28.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

PostNL Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94.

PostNL Company Profile

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels and Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail and parcels solutions.

