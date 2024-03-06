Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Trading 201% Higher

Shares of Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY – Get Free Report) shot up 201% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.80. 14,084 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 16,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Trading Up 201.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Company Profile

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna provides various banking products and services in Poland and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Retail, Corporate and Investment, and Transfer center and other segments. It offers current and savings accounts, term deposits, private and electronic banking services, investment and insurance products, investment funds, electronic and mobile banking services, credit and debit cards, and consumer and mortgage loans, as well as corporate loans to firms and enterprises, developers, cooperatives, and property managers.

