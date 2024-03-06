Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Trading 201% Higher

Shares of Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY – Get Free Report) shot up 201% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.80. 14,084 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 16,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.
Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Trading Up 201.0 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32.
Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna’s payout ratio is 20.24%.
Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Company Profile
Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna provides various banking products and services in Poland and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Retail, Corporate and Investment, and Transfer center and other segments. It offers current and savings accounts, term deposits, private and electronic banking services, investment and insurance products, investment funds, electronic and mobile banking services, credit and debit cards, and consumer and mortgage loans, as well as corporate loans to firms and enterprises, developers, cooperatives, and property managers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.