Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $17.49 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,764 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Noble Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.29.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,072,984 shares of company stock valued at $30,928,803 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $402.65 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $420.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

