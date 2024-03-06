Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,259 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.16% of Progress Software worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Progress Software by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Progress Software by 353.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000.

In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 40,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $2,287,909.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,558 shares in the company, valued at $10,624,478.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $256,671.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $165,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 40,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $2,287,909.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,624,478.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,998 shares of company stock worth $4,651,992 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.95. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $62.34.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.12 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.87%.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

