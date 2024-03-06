PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY – Get Free Report) traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.36 and last traded at $9.36. 3,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 489% from the average session volume of 625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03.

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk operates as a diversified mining and metals company in Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Nickel, Precious Metals and Refinery, and Bauxite and Alumina. It is involved in the exploration, excavation, processing, and marketing of alumina, nickel ore, ferronickel, gold, silver, bauxite, and coal.

