PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCTTU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.78. 501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.
PureCycle Technologies Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35.
PureCycle Technologies Company Profile
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PureCycle Technologies
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.