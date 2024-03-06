Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Qantas Airways Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46.

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

