Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) PT Raised to $185.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RL. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RL

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 1.2 %

RL opened at $180.32 on Monday. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $190.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.87 and a 200-day moving average of $133.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.53.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,026,000 after buying an additional 37,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,333,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,208,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $231,884,000 after buying an additional 44,713 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,214,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,001,000 after buying an additional 487,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,088,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,968,000 after buying an additional 177,684 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.