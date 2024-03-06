RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RCM Technologies were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in RCM Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in RCM Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in RCM Technologies by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Saks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $136,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,835.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 26,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $770,713.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 468,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,186.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Saks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $136,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,516 shares of company stock worth $2,603,365 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RCMT shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on RCM Technologies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

RCM Technologies stock opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.56. The firm has a market cap of $216.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.76.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

