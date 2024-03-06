Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RC

Ready Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

Institutional Trading of Ready Capital

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $8.43 on Monday. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,304,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,711,000 after purchasing an additional 558,808 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $950,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Ready Capital by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 779,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ready Capital by 221.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 301,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 207,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ready Capital by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 906,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 74,714 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ready Capital

(Get Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.