RealReal Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,624 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 83% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,981 call options.

Get RealReal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RealReal from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.75 target price (down previously from $3.25) on shares of RealReal in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Read Our Latest Report on REAL

Institutional Trading of RealReal

RealReal Trading Up 16.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in RealReal by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 21.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 15.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 5.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 80.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

RealReal stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $380.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. RealReal has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.97.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RealReal will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RealReal

(Get Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.