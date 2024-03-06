RealReal Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,624 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 83% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,981 call options.
REAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RealReal from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.75 target price (down previously from $3.25) on shares of RealReal in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.
RealReal stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $380.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. RealReal has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.97.
RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RealReal will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
