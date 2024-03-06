Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ: PCRX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/4/2024 – Pacira BioSciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Pacira BioSciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Pacira BioSciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Pacira BioSciences was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

2/8/2024 – Pacira BioSciences had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

PCRX stock opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $48.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,021,000 after buying an additional 141,719 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,084,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,332,000 after buying an additional 285,045 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,866,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,075,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,860,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,411,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,633,000 after purchasing an additional 17,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

