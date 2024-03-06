Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 1,216.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,555 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Regency Centers worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 731.8% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,852,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,461,000 after buying an additional 2,603,320 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers stock opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.17. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.37%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

