Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Stake Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $320.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.84. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $229.12 and a twelve month high of $333.33. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on RS shares. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total value of $13,507,103.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total transaction of $13,507,103.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $12,918,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,452,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,996 shares of company stock valued at $26,635,028. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

