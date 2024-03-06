Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.03

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.03 and traded as low as $10.21. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 74,726 shares trading hands.

Rémy Cointreau Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

