Research Frontiers (REFR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Research Frontiers Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of REFR stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. Research Frontiers has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 million, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Research Frontiers

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Frontiers during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Research Frontiers during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Research Frontiers in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Research Frontiers during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Research Frontiers Company Profile

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

