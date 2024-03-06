Revival Gold (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Trading Up 8.7%

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Free Report) was up 8.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 98,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 59,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
Revival Gold Stock Up 8.7 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28.
Revival Gold Company Profile
Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Revival Gold
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.