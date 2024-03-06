Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942,153 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.08% of Revolve Group worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 52.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVLV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Revolve Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Revolve Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.53.

Revolve Group Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE:RVLV opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $257.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

