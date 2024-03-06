Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Chimera Investment worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

Chimera Investment stock opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $6.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Profile

(Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.