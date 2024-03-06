Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,595 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGR opened at $42.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.31. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $59.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.26.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.75 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

