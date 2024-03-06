Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.32 Million Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,212 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of B&G Foods worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in B&G Foods by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 102,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 61,214 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 256,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 28,825 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 29.4% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Trading Down 1.6 %

BGS stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $876.66 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.06.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $578.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.65 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently -86.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BGS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

