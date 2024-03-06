Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Weis Markets were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Weis Markets by 580.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 64,395 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Weis Markets by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Weis Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Weis Markets by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,694,000 after buying an additional 17,918 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Weis Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMK. TheStreet lowered shares of Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

NYSE WMK opened at $65.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.19. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.75 and a 12-month high of $86.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.32%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

