Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of MarineMax worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get MarineMax alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 4.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 10.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 5.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 8.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 3.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on HZO shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Insider Activity at MarineMax

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $223,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarineMax Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $716.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.20.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $527.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.76 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Profile

(Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.