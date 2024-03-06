Rhumbline Advisers Sells 635 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 276,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

NXRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $768.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.12%.

In other news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $168,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

