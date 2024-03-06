Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.78

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.78 and traded as low as C$32.25. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$32.48, with a volume of 120,785 shares.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$355.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.78.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

