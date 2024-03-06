RM (LON:RM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $57.98

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 57.98 ($0.74) and traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.70). RM shares last traded at GBX 57.40 ($0.73), with a volume of 8,056 shares traded.

RM Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 60.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.15 million, a PE ratio of -358.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.10.

About RM

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: RM Resources, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The RM Resources segment offers teaching resources and education supplies for schools and nurseries.

