Robert W. Baird Upgrades Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) to “Outperform”

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SQSP. Barclays increased their price objective on Squarespace from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Squarespace from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Squarespace in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities raised Squarespace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $31.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.29. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -639.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). Squarespace had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Squarespace’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Squarespace will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Squarespace news, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 9,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $289,146.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,751.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 9,635 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $289,146.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,751.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 32,184 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $932,692.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,791,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,889,928.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,708 shares of company stock worth $14,262,330 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,284,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,698 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

